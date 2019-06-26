Priyanka Kaul June 26 2019, 8.01 pm June 26 2019, 8.01 pm

Varun Dhawan seems all geared up for his upcoming next Street Dancer 3D. Recently, he even uploaded a video of him boxing in the gym and captioned it as “Getting ready for the streets”, hinting at the movie’s title. Even though the actor is a fitness freak, the actor does need to get ‘ready’ as his last movie Kalank bombed at the box office, the first flop of his career.

Now, the actor has shared a picture on his social media with the team of the movie. The picture features actress Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh Yelande, Choreographer Tashan Muir and Sushant Pujari. Varun can be seen flaunting his abs, which again, is certainly not the first.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s post here:

View this post on Instagram 👑 @norafatehi @tashan_unityuk @dharmesh0011 @sushi1983 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jun 26, 2019 at 2:56am PDT

The actor has will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The two have worked together in ABCD 2, the prequel of the same movie. What’s interesting is that the movie will have 20 real dancers as the supporting cast and not actors. This is good news for dance lovers as they will see real dancers performing. Some of the names, other than Dharmesh, are Shakti Mohan, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak. Incidentally, all of them rose to fame with a popular dance reality show. The supporting cast will also have Aparshakti Khurana and Varun Sharma.

There had been a rumour that the movie’s release date had been pushed as Varun would be getting married to long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. However, they were cleared after it was reported that date is being pushed because of heavy post-production. David Dhawan had also given a statement on the same and said, “I know everybody is eager to see Varun married, so am I. We all in the family would be happy when he gets married. Shaadi hogi khoob dhoom-dhaam se. But let's not make updates and venues for the wedding. We will officially announce the wedding with all the details when it happens.”