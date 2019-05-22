Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Wedding exclusive: Uncle Anil Dhawan reacts!

Onkar Kulkarni May 22 2019, 8.36 pm May 22 2019, 8.36 pm

The day has greeted the news of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding. News has arrived that the Judwaa actor is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Natasha Dalal, by the end of the year. As per news sources, Varun and Natasha will pronounce each other husband and wife at a beachside wedding to be held in Goa this December. In fact about the event, a source has been quoted by a publication saying, “The Dhawans are planning a big wedding towards the year-end. Varun and Natasha and the families have decided on a December date for the big day. In all probabilities, it will be a destination marriage. As of now, they are looking at getting the entire contingent to Goa for a beach wedding.”

When contacted Varun’s uncle, Anil Dhawan, he replied saying, “The family hasn’t officially announced anything about the wedding. Varun has his set of films which he needs to wind up. David is busy with Coolie No. 1 remake which he wants to finish soon. Only after all this will Varun be set for his wedding.” In this day and age where marriages are falling apart left, right and centre, it is interesting that Varun is still hanging on to his childhood sweetheart Natasha.

Nov 7, 2018

Ask the uncle to talk about his nephew’s loyalty and he is quick to add, “Loyalty toh honi hi chahiye. Waise loyalty toh hamare family mein hai. I have been married to my wife for so many years (laughs).” Likewise, David and Karuna Dhawan have been married for a long time too.

For confirmation on Varun’s wedding, we tried reaching out to David Dhawan, but his phone was unavailable. Varun’s brother Rohit Dhawan who directed Dishoom did not answer our call.

Meanwhile, Varun who is busy shooting for Remo D’Souza’s dance flick Street Dancer 3D will be seen in the remake of Coolie No. 1 opposite Kedarnath and Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan. “It’s official... After 25 years David Dhawan and Vashu Bhagnani come back together to adapt their timeless comedy, Coolie No 1. The film starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan begins shoot this August,” read a statement from the makers.