Varun Dhawan not ready for marriage as of now, the actor drops a hint

Darshana Devi May 28 2019, 11.30 am May 28 2019, 11.30 am

Varun Dhawan is in the news every now and then. He, however, has kept his personal life very low-key, especially his relationship with long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. After endless speculations, the actor finally confirmed his relationship with Natasha on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. The grapevine was abuzz that the two are getting hitched by the end of 2019 until his father David Dhawan squashed all the reports. But it looks like Varun, too, has now subtly responded to his marriage rumours.

The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D and he, being an active Instagrammer, frequently treats fans with BTS pictures and videos from the sets. Early on Tuesday, the 32-year-old shared a fun video with the team members of the Remo D’Souza directorial. The video sees the actor grooving to Machayenge song, which is sung by Emiway Bantai and is currently an internet sensation but there was something more about his post that has grabbed our attention. In the video, the actor emphasizes the line -shaadi karne bole toh Sallu ban jaunga (I’ll turn into Sallu if you ask me to get married). FYI, Sallu is the nickname of Salman Khan and we all know how ‘Bhai’ and ‘marriage’ are oceans apart. It seems that Varun is taking the Salman way now, dropping a subtle hint that he is not ready for marriage anytime soon!

Take a look at Varun’s post here:

Meanwhile, the release date of Street Dancer 3D was announced just a day back. The film will release on January 24, 2020, facing a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut’s much-anticipated Panga. We wonder who will win the game!