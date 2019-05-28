  3. Bollywood
Varun Dhawan not ready for marriage as of now, the actor drops a hint

Bollywood

Varun Dhawan not ready for marriage as of now, the actor drops a hint

It looks like Varun Dhawan has now subtly responded to his marriage rumours.

back
BollywoodDavid DhawanEntertainmentNatasha DalalRemo D'souzaShraddha KapoorStreet Dancer 3DVarun Dhawan
nextDeepika Padukone was the PERFECT bride, Sabyasachi Mukerjee bears evidence

within