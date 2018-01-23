Varun Dhawan: October will come in April this year

Varun Dhawan may have done commercially successful movies and joined the Rs 100 crore club with Judwaa 2 but with Shoojit Sircar’s October, the actor is in for a challenge. He has called the movie his toughest so far. Varun has recently shared a video teaser of the movie, which shows the calendar changing, where October comes after March.

The actor had recently shot for the movie’s promotions and now shared the video, which says that October will come after March. This is an indication that the movie will release on 13th April, 2018.

"Working with Shoojit da was my dream, which has been fulfilled now. After a long time, I have done something which is different," Varun said during the Reliance digital Filmfare glamour and style awards 2017.

"It feels amazing. We wrapped up the film in 38 days. 'October' is more than a film to me. I don't want to say much about it, but this film has definitely impacted me so much as a human being. I think it has definitely changed me as a human being," the actor added.

Though, not much has been revealed about the movie, The Times of India reported that it might be based on the Academy award-nominated Hollywood film, ‘Her’. Alongside Varun, the film will also feature model turned actor Banita Sandhu. This will be Sandhu’s debut film.