Varun Dhawan on biopics: I would only do if it's on my dad

Actor Varun Dhawan has become one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood in a short span of time. The Kalank actor rose to fame with Karan Johar’s 2012 teen drama Student Of The Year and since then there has been no stopping for him. In the midst of the season of biopics in Bollywood, the actor expressed that if he has to feature in a film that is a biopic on someone, it would only be his father, David Dhawan.

"If I have to do a biography on someone, it would be my dad. I think it would be about his early life, till the time he didn't have me," the actor said at an event.

Elaborating on the same, he also revealed that he’s scared of doing biopics and approaches his fictional characters as if they are the stories of real people. "Whenever I am offered a biopic, I get scared. Most of the times, I don't want to do one. I approach even my fictional characters as biopic characters. I am playing a tailor in Sui Dhaga. It's not based on a particular person but it's based on my observations of common people and how they go to work," he added.

When it’s about biopics, one can’t ignore the fact that biopics have been a successful genre in Hindi cinema with remarkable films like Mary Kom, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dangal and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story taking the box office by storm. The latest biopic, which features Ranbir Kapoor, is on Sanjay Dutt and highlights different phases of his life.

Coming back to Varun, he is currently busy with Kalank, Sui Dhaaga and Karan Johar’s Rannbhoomi.