Rushabh Dhruv June 17 2019, 5.58 pm June 17 2019, 5.58 pm

It was one of the most awaited films of the year, but Dharma Productions multi-starrer film Kalank that starred Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene failed at the box office. After Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit, now it's the lead star Varun Dhawan who has finally spoken on the film's failure. The big budget film received quite negative reviews from both audiences and critics alike.

"It affected me. The film wasn't liked by the audience. And it deserved not to do well. It is very clear if the audience likes a film it should do well and they did not like Kalank. It is learning for me. I have processed it and learned what I had to from it and (I am taking it in stride)," Varun Dhawan told PTI. The actor whose last few films like Sui Dhaaga and October did well at the ticket window, said success and failure are part of life. "Sometimes something doesn't work and then overall things go wrong. It is for the first time I went through failure and it had to affect me. If it did not affect me, it would mean I don't love my films. I love my films to death. I am glad it affected me. Now I am in a good space. And I am excited about my next film Street Dancer and looking forward to doing Coolie No 1," he added.

