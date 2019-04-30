Varun Dhawan opens up on Kalank’s failure, video inside

Divya Ramnani April 30 2019, 8.12 pm April 30 2019, 8.12 pm

Kalank was filmmaker Karan Johar’s dream project. The film was made on a massive budget and boasted of a star-studded cast comprising the likes of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. Let’s not forget the spectacular visuals that promised of taking fans straight to the pre-partition era. However, unfortunately, things didn’t go as expected and Kalank turned out to be a disaster at the box office. It was only recently that Alia Bhatt shared her stance on the film’s failure. Now, the film's lead actor Varun Dhawan, too, has expressed her feelings on the same.

Well, for Varun Dhawan, Kalank was his first flop after giving a streak of back-to-back hits and blockbusters. In a video released on his official YouTube channel, the Sui Dhaaga actor revealed that Kalank’s debacle has hit the actor ‘a little hard.’ It was on the occasion of his 32nd birthday that Dhawan, along with his friends, went on a trip to Thailand. Varun said, “My 32nd birthday... But I am going to tell you how it all went down. I was a little down because my latest release did not go the way I thought it would and it did hit me a little hard, I will be very honest. I didn't know how to react to it. A lot of people told me, 'don't show it'. I don't know how to behave like that. Failures are a part of life.”

Check out Varun Dhawan’s video here:

Varun further added how his friends cheered him up by planning a spontaneous trip. He said, “My friends though had my back. [They] told me 'pack your bags.' I said, 'What are we going to do?' They said, 'Muay Thai.' So the 1:25 flight on GoAir, we flew and the rest you can watch."

We are sure you will bounce back like never before, Varun!