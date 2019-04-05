Varun Dhawan reacts to reports of replacing Rajkummar Rao in Stree 2

Darshana Devi April 05 2019, 10.59 pm April 05 2019, 10.59 pm

2018 was undoubtedly an amazing year for Varun Dhawan. Both his films October and Sui Dhaaga: Made In India was widely appreciated by the masses. The actor, who is awaiting the release of Kalank later in April, was recently also reported to star in Stree 2. The 2018 horror comedy, helmed by Dinesh Vijan featured Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. With reports of Varun being roped in for the sequel, speculations have been rife of the Judwaa 2 actor replacing Rao in the movie. However, Varun cleared the air on Friday rebuffing reports.

When a portal quizzed Varun about the rumours, the actor denied the news saying, “No, it’s false.” Meanwhile, another source confirmed to the portal that Rajkummar is playing the lead in Stree 2 and informed, "Rajkummar is most definitely doing Stree 2. He is currently busy shooting for Turram Khan and is also working on the patchwork left for Mental Hai Kya. Raj is most likely to begin shooting for the horror comedy sequel by the year-end."

Varun's film Kalank, which opens in theatres on April 17, is also releasing a week before the most-awaited Avengers: Endgame. During a recent promotional event, Varun was asked if he feels the sequel to mega-blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War will upset Kalank’s collections, he said, “Our film is coming nine days before, even internationally we are getting a big release. Nine days is a lot for Kalank to be seen and liked by people. These days, if people like a film, it works. So if they like 'Kalank', it will continue to run. There is enough screen space for both these films to run".

Meanwhile, Kalank stars an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, among others, and is helmed by Abhishek Varman.

Courtesy: Pinkvilla