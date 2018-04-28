Varun Dhawan reveals his secret weapon as he preps for Kalank

After wrapping up and releasing the Shoojit Sircar-directed October, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the upcoming Karan Johar film, Kalank. When shooting for October, Varun character demanded an average looking guy with no sense of style. But that’s the past. Kalank demands a different Varun, one that requires him to work hard to beef himself up. The actor shared a few selfies giving us a look at his transformation from the guy-next-door look to a guy next door to the gym, and this time he’s added a secret weapon too.

#KALANK mornings 🌶 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Apr 27, 2018 at 8:10pm PDT

A new post shows him in a ripped look with a special cycle in the background. Now look closely at the picture. That bike is from the stables of Salman Khan – see that Being Human branding on it? It was gifted to Varun by Bhai when he was promoting Judwaa and went on a rant on the pollution levels in Delhi. Varun is using it on the sets of Kalank for his extensive cardio sessions.

According to reports, Kalank director Abhishek Varman has made gym facilities available on the sets to cater to Varun’s strict workout schedules. Recently, Varun’s trainer Prashant Sawant shared a video of the actor sweating it out in the gym. Varun can be seen doing tyre squats, which involves picking up a big tyre and putting it on its side repeatedly.

Birthday workout #nocake #KALANK @prashantsixpack A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Apr 23, 2018 at 9:37pm PDT

Another picture of Varun shows him on all fours beside a barbell on his birthday on April 24. A day earlier, Varun posted a video of him practicing a few punches at his workout center.

#KALANK training A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Apr 22, 2018 at 10:55am PDT

Varun seems to take his workout seriously and is dedicated to the film. Set in the 1940s, Kalank has an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Producer Karan Johar announced that the film will be released on April 19, 2019.