Varun Dhawan, second B-town actor to have a wax statue in Hong Kong

Varun Dhawan becomes the second actor after Amitabh Bachchan to have a wax statue in Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong. The October actor unveiled his statue today, January 30 and was accompanied by his parents David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan.

The statue has Varun flaunting his six packs abs while doing his signature step from his Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania song ‘Saturday Saturday’. While unveiling the statue, Varun interacted with his fans and even unbuttoned his shirt to show off his abs in real. “This is a dream come true. The first time I visited Madame Tussauds in England with my parents and brother I posed with the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Today I am very emotional as I see my own statue here,” Varun said at the event in Hong Kong.

Before the unveiling, the actor even hung out with famous Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and Nicole Kidman. Did you really believe that? Well, they were just the wax statues of them.

The team of Madame Tussauds especially travelled to Mumbai to meet Varun and conduct a detailed sitting process. More than 200 measurements were taken. The team also matched the hair and eye colour of the actor. Varun also worked closely with the team and kept sharing his ideas on the pose of the figure.

Towards the end, the actor thanked his fans, “Such a massive day for everyone involved in my life. Proud to be present here. Thank you to my fans. You guys voted, tweeted put out the love and that’s why I am here.”