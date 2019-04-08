Varun Dhawan excited about collaborating with father David Dhawan in Coolie No. 1

Abhishek Singh April 08 2019, 8.39 pm April 08 2019, 8.39 pm

Varun Dhawan is a self-confessed fan of the 90s Bollywood star Govinda. The actor has showcased his love for the senior actor on several occasions. In fact, Varun has not left a single opportunity of mimicking Govinda, especially, at award shows where he has danced like the former star. During Judwaa 2, Salman Khan in one of the interviews also mentioned that the young actor has certain characteristics of Govinda in him. Luckily, it's time Varun is getting an opportunity to show his love for Govinda in one of his forthcoming films.

Dhawan junior is all set to be seen in the remake of Govinda's hit 90s film Coolie No. 1. Talking about the project, the actor said, "There is a whole generation who hasn't seen the film and I want them to see it. I haven't seen such a film in the last 15 years." The actor further goes on to add that it is not a remake that he is working on with his father David Dhawan. "It is inspired from the original and is not a remake," he says as he shows excitement around collaborating with his dad, who will be directing the new film too. This is the third time David and Varun are working together for a project after Main Tera Hero (2014) and Judwaa 2 (2017).

While Varun steps into Govinda's shoes, it is Sara Ali Khan who reportedly will take the place of Karisma Kapoor. When quizzed about the same, Varun said that we should wait till the film's casting is officially announced by his father.

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor spoke about Coolie No. 1 today at an interaction with the media as he arrived to promote his upcoming film Kalank co-starring Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt among others. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the movie releases on April 17.