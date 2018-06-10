Varun Dhawan starrer October recieves a legal notice-find out why

Things are not going right with Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October. Though it has been almost two months since the film hit the screens, the film continues to be mired in controversies. While previously the Shoojit Sircar directorial was accused of plagiarism by Marathi filmmakers Hemal Trivedi and Sarika Mene, Mene has now taken the legal route. She sent a notice to screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi claiming that the story was plagiarized from her film Aarti-The Unknown Love Story.

According to the notice, Mene demanded credit to be given to Sunny Pawar for the story and also monetary compensation. Reports suggest that she approached the Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association and the Screenwriters’ Association regarding the plagiarism issue. On the other hand, Juhi Chaturvedi reportedly has her lawyers looking into the matter and hasn’t yet responded to the notice.

As per the earlier reports, Shoojit Sircar issued a statement on behalf of his company, Rising Sun Pictures, which co-produced October. The statement reads, “We understand that there are some allegations of copyright infringement against our film ‘October’. We are creative people and have full faith in our work and our team, which has given extraordinary films like Piku, Pink etc. We have not heard of the film ‘Aarti’ nor do we have full details of the matter as yet. We are sensitive towards feelings of film makers. We will look into this and deal with it appropriately.”

Coming back to the film, October was released worldwide on April 13 and witnessed decent collections at the box office. Varun was appreciated for his performance in the film.