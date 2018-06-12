Varun Dhawan suits up for Amish Tripathi's book launch

Actor Varun Dhawan unveiled the cover of Amish Tripathi’s lastest book Suheldev and The Battle of Bahraich in Mumbai on Monday. The book will be published under Amish’s brand new series titled Indic Chronicles. It presents the story of Raja Suheldev, a legendary but forgotten hero and an unforgettable battle which kept the Turks at bay for almost 170 years. The Kalank star who launched the book, also shared words of appreciation for Amish.

"It is time we celebrate our Indian heroes and not look at the West to look up to heroes. You get inspired yes, but with wrtiers like Amish and Vikas who’re doing a great job in making Indian history accessible and entertaining”, he said. “Your imagination runs wild when you read a book by Amish. I’m sure we will see a well-made adaptation of Suheldev that will reach the world,” he added.

The actor, whose last film October released on April 24, is currently busy with his upcoming film Kalank. Kalank is a period drama film directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. The film stars Highway star Alia Bhatt alongside Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha among others, and is slated to release in 2019.