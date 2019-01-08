Varun Dhawan sweats it out in the Akhada; preparations for Rannbhoomi have begun?

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan started the year 2019 with a bang. The actor is busy with the shooting of his forthcoming films – Kalank and ABCD 3. Now, Varun Dhawan seems to have added a new feather to his cap. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him wrestling it out in a desi Akhada. In the picture, a charming Varun Dhawan can be seen in a white banyan, blue shorts and black shoes. The actor’s caption included the term ’Suplex City’ and it also hinted that something’s coming soon.

The background had people cheering for Varun along with a board that said ‘Gram Panchayat Karnal’. Well, Karnal is the name of a city in Haryana. We don’t know if it’s from his upcoming film or something else, but we wonder if this is a part of Varun Dhawan’s preparations for his upcoming film, Rannbhoomi, which is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali 2020. The actor had announced this venture with director Shashank Khaitan and producer KJo, back in February 2018. Well, we can only wait for an official announcement. Varun, we would love to see you in a wrestling-themed film similar to that of Salman Khan’s Sultan or Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

It was only recently when his dance film titled ABCD 3 went on floors amidst the much-dramatised exit of Katrina Kaif. The actor opted out due to her dates clashing with that of Salman Khan’s Bharat and she has been replaced with the leading lady of ABCD 2, Shraddha Kapoor.