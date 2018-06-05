Varun Dhawan takes up the #SavetheBeach initiative on World Environment Day

On the eve of World Environment Day, actor Varun Dhawan was spotted at Mumbai’s Juhu beach spreading cleanliness awareness amongst the fans. The actor received a warm welcome from the fans who had come out in a huge number to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor.

Varun Dhawan with the help of an NGO planted a plastic recycling machine at the beach and urged people to use this machine and stop littering the surroundings. The actor admitted that as a child he used to litter around unknowingly and apologised for the same. However, he also said that now he is making up for all the mess he made back then, by cleaning up the litter around. He pledged people to become cleanliness volunteers and spread awareness about saving the environment.

The actor also reminisced his schooldays and how he used to be a regular at the beach. It was quite a nostalgic moment.

Varun was also active as he participated with the volunteers. From joining the Nukkad Natak crew who chose their act to spread awareness to appreciating the beach cleanup martials for their hard work, Varun was all into saving the beach and the environment.

Well, we hope that people follow in actor’s footsteps and take care of the environment. It’s high time we stopped littering our surroundings. It is our combined responsibility to keep the environment clean and safe.