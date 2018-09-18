Varun Dhawan tells 'stupid' Alia to fees the day

The disparity of pay between male and female artistes in the film industry is an old debate. Quite progressively, leading female actors these days are not hesitant to demand what they think they deserve. Alia Bhatt is a little different though. 'If you deserve it, you will get it' is her mantra. And her co-star, as well as friend Varun Dhawan, advised her to charge more money many times.

"Why has it taken the trade and the industry as a whole until a Raazi to realise that Alia Bhatt is a big star? Be it Badrinath Di Kulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and even 2 States were all hits and Alia Bhatt was just as responsible for its success as I was or Arjun was," Varun reportedly said during a conversation with Anupama Chopra.

"I would always tell Alia, what are you doing? You take very little money. Are you stupid? Increase your price," he added.

Quite interestingly, in an earlier interview with DNA, Alia had shared how she wouldn't expect to be paid as much as Varun was, since he enjoyed a larger fan base and would pull more crowd to theatres.

“Investing money in a film is directly co-related to the people you are bringing to the theatre. I’m not delusional that the same number of viewers who go to watch Varun’s movies will come to see my work. He has a wider reach than me. That’s why I can’t expect that the same amount of money, which is invested in his solo-starrers, is invested in mine, too," she said.

Alia, who has proven her mettle with almost every film she did, once again struck gold with Raazi. Her forthcoming films Gully Boy and Brahmastra are highly anticipated as well. But she is specifically always more concerned about what a script offers her. Varun isn't an exception though. Although he never admitted, he reportedly dropped his fees for October as he was really keen to work with Shoojit Sircar.

We do hope Alia is minting as much money as she deserves, though!