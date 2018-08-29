Varun Dhawan to team up with daddy Dhawan to tickle your funny bone again!

Actor Varun Dhawan, who rose to stardom with his 2011 hit Student Of The Year, has tasted success in a short span of time. He, who is one of the most bankable actors in the industry today, has proved his versatility in various genres. The actor also teamed up with daddy David Dhawan and impressed us with his performance in Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. And what we hear now, is that the much-loved father-son duo is gearing up for another collaboration soon.

Mumbai Mirror reports that the two are up for a third collaboration with yet another comedy movie which will be helmed by David. The film is reportedly in the scripting stage and once that is done, the makers will zero down on the whole cast.

And if you remember, Varun had earlier already given us a hint about the upcoming project on senior Dhawan's birthday.

“Impressed with Varun’s performance in one of his upcoming films, David wanted to collaborate with his son again for an out-and-out comedy for which he has already begun pre-production and frequent meetings with technicians. However, this one isn’t a remake like Judwaa 2 but an original script that will revive David’s No 1 series,” informed a source to Mirror.

For all the uninitiated, David’s No.1 Series began back in 1995 with Coolie No. 1 and was followed by Hero No. 1, Biwi No. 1, Jodi No. 1 and Shaadi No. 1, all having Govinda in the lead role.

“David and Varun are hoping to recreate the magic with this film, which is expected to roll next year,” the source added.