Varun Dhawan wanted to be launched by Anurag Kashyap, are you listening KJo?

Varun Dhawan is probably one of the few actors in his generation who managed to strike a balance between different schools of cinema. After a Judwaa 2 and a Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun left many surprised when he signed Shoojit Sircar's October. But as he says, he never regrets his choices. And now we know, he, in fact, wanted to debut with a niche film by none other than Anurag Kashyap.

"Initially my leaning was always towards the left side. I had loved Black Friday, Sriram's films... I was leaning over there. I would have probably given my right hand at that time to be launched by Anurag Kashyap. Honestly," the actor said while addressing the audience at IFFI Goa.

Varun and father David Dhawan were speaking at a session called Dha-one. His Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan was present at the discussion as a part of the audience.

Funnily enough, senior Dhawan reacted to Varun's statement saying 'Thank God'. We don't know if it was because his son wanted to be launched with Anurag Kashyap OR wanted but could not be! We wonder what Karan Johar has to say on this.

Varun, presently, is occupied with Dharma Production's Kalank which boasts of an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt.