Priyanka Kaul August 03 2019, 3.15 pm August 03 2019, 3.15 pm

Talk of Hindi Cinema’s most proficient actors and Dilip Kumar stands as one of the gems that have been given to us. The legendary actor is known for his performance in tragedy movies and also holds a Guinness World Record for winning the maximum number of awards by an Indian actor. The actor has a huge list of hits to his name. Recently, actor Varun Dhawan shared his fascination for Dilip Kumar’s two well-known movies, Ram Aur Shyam (1967) and Mashaal (1984) on Instagram.

The actor recently rewatched the two movies and said that he ‘got reintroduced to the legend Dilip Kumar.’ Calling him the most brilliant living actor, he also shared his favourite scene from the movie Mashaal where he pleads for people to stop the car so that he can take his ailing wife (played by Waheeda Rehman) to the hospital. The scene is truly a work of art and will surely give you chills.

Watch the scene here:

Both the movies are classics and are continue to be a favourite among every cinema lover even today. As a matter of fact, Ram Aur Shyam is a known inspiration for various other remakes that were inspired by it in Bollywood, which are Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Chaalbaaz (1989), Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), Gopi Kishan (1994), and Judwaa (1997). Even Varun Dhawan’s movie Judwaa 2 too is an indirect inspiration of it.