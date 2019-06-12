Priyanka Kaul June 12 2019, 11.45 pm June 12 2019, 11.45 pm

Bollywood celebrities posting birthday wishes on social media is quite a trend nowadays. The latest one to take it forward was Varun Dhawan. The actor posted a story for his mother, Karuna Dhawan, on his Instagram handle, wishing her a happy birthday. The mother-son duo looks adorable together. By the background of it, it can be safely assumed that the image has been clearly taken from someplace outside India.

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Remo D’Souza-directed Street Dancer 3D. It is a coming-of-age story based on street dancers. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Dance India Dance's Punit Pathak Raghav Juyal, Shakti Mohan and Dharmesh Yelande. The Varun-Shradhha-Remo duo has also worked together before in the movie ABCD 2, which was quite a hit at the box office. According to sources, the role of Shraddha Kapoor was given to Katrina Kaif first. However, she backed out the project due to prior commitments. It will be interesting to see Varun-Shraddha’s pair once again.

Let’s see how this one pans out for Varun as his last movie, Kalank, flopped at the box office. Despite being a multi-starrer, the movie failed to impress the fans and critics alike. It was the first time for the actor that his movie tanked. On the flop, the actor had said, “My 32nd birthday... But I am going to tell you how it all went down. I was a little down because my latest release did not go the way I thought it would and it did hit me a little hard, I will be very honest. I didn't know how to react to it. A lot of people told me, 'don't show it'. I don't know how to behave like that. Failures are a part of life."