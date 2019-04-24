Darshana Devi April 24 2019, 7.55 pm April 24 2019, 7.55 pm

Bollywood’s prankster and charming hero Varun Dhawan debuted in 2012 with Student Of The Year, which went on to be one of the highest grossing Bollywood films of that year. In his career span of seven years, the actor has seen his graph rise like no other and has been known for acing variable roles. Besides his films, there’s something more about him that has always been in the gossip columns. We’re talking about his relationship with Natasha Dalal. The actor turned 32 on Wednesday and was showered with wishes from all over. Among them, the most excited for his birthday was, of course, his lady-love.

Though Natasha’s Instagram account is private, fans of the two had waited for her special wish the entire day. Finally, in the latter half of the day, Varun gave us a glimpse of it. The star took to his IG account and shared a screenshot of her birthday wish for her boyfriend. It sees a candid moment of the two with Varun holding Natasha by the waist and staring at her lovingly. The two are dressed in their ethnic best. In her caption, she described Varun as ‘an amazing person’ who makes her every day special and added that she awaits to share more memories with him. She signed off writing ‘love you lots’.

Varun Dhawan's 32th birthday: Natasha Dalal has the sweetest wish for her boyfriend

“Where I and Natasha are concerned, I think, eventually, after we get married, we are together all that stuff, she has to, she has her own individuality,” Varun said in an earlier interview to the IANS. “That’s why I’m with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually,” he added.

Meanwhile, we are eager to get a sneak peek of the actor’s birthday bash and we hope he treats us with some soon!