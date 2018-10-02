Varun Dhawan's cameo in Salman Khan’s Bharat?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat has been in the news ever since Priyanka Chopra made an exit, bringing Katrina as her replacement. Post the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman and Katrina are reuniting again for this project, as destiny had it. The movie also has Diana Penty in the role of a trapeze artiste and Tabu, Sunil Grover too play pivotal parts (details of their roles are not known yet).

While, the first schedule of the film was shot in Malta, the second schedule is currently on in Abu Dhabi. Now, a latest report in an entertainment portal states that there’s going to be another exciting addition to the star cast in the form of Varun Dhawan. But, he won’t have a full-fledged role and just a cameo. However, the report doesn’t confirm if it’s going to be for a song or a role. That’s indeed some news right?

We all are pretty aware of the great camaraderie that Varun Dhawan shares with Salman Khan. David Dhawan has worked with Salman in many hit flicks and when Varun took on the double role in Judwaa 2, Salman Khan, the original Judwaa was more than happy to support Varun for the second part. Now, as Varun is set for a cameo in the movie, we wonder in what capacity will it be!

Speaking of his other projects, he will be seen in a dance flick with Katrina Kaif, then he has Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. Salman, on the other hand, is currently busy hosting the new season of Bigg Boss 12, where Varun had made an appearance to promote his latest release Sui Dhaaga.