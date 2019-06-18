Divya Ramnani June 18 2019, 5.35 pm June 18 2019, 5.35 pm

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is among one of the most bankable actors in today’s time. It is not only his remarkable acting skills that helped him garner a crazy fan following, but one should also credit the actor’s love towards fitness. The October star devotes a hell lot of time in maintaining his body, which is why all the girls drool over his abs, quite literally. Well, his most recent workout videos and pictures will only add fuel to the fire.

Taking to Instagram account, Varun Dhawan’s personal trailer Namrata Purohit gave us a sneak peek into the actor’s Pilate session. In the clip, a focused Varun Dhawan, in his blue tee and white shorts, could be seen working on his calves with utmost dedication. However, his facial expressions revealed that the Sui Dhaaga actor was struggling hard to pull it off. We also heard Varun Dhawan saying ‘I hate you’ to his gym trainer. And, in the end, he nails it! P.S. It's not a cakewalk to maintain one's body and Varun Dhawan's efforts are simply exceptional!

Have a look at Varun Dhawan’s workout video here:

Namrata, in her caption, couldn’t stop praising Varun for his constant hard work. A part of her caption read, “In case you were wondering what really happens #behindthescenes in a Pilates class! Varun Dhawan shows us 🤣 behind all the perfect videos, poses and pretty pictures there's a lot of hard work and determination that goes in! Working each and every muscle of the body, pushing beyond one's comfort zone and doing things one didn't think were possible!”