Varun Dhawan’s love for WWE goes on, after Triple H meets another wrestler

We all know that Varun Dhawan is a huge fan of WWE. The actor has time and again said that he is a big fan of The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) and last year he also met Triple H and Jinder Mahal. And now, recently Varun met another WWE star. Well, the actor met none other than Braun Strowman. Varun took to Twitter to share a picture of himself and Braun.

With the monster @BraunStrowman. We got into a flexing contesting I guess you know who won. Great guy and very deserving of all the hype thank you @WWE for setting it up #Mumbai #india. When Bollywood meets wwe pic.twitter.com/wNmrF5Eja7 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 20, 2018

Well, Varun has stated in his tweet that he had a flexing contest with Braun and we can guess who won it. The actor can’t stop praising the WWE star and has called him a great guy.

On his Insta story, Varun has posted a video of himself and Braun. Well, we are sure Varun had a great time meeting Braun Strowman.

😂👏🏾👊🏾💯 Great Rock promo impersonation by my bud and Bollywood star @Varun_dvn! https://t.co/uSbNU1U908 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 6, 2016

In 2016, Varun had impersonated The Rock while promoting his movie Dishoom and the wrestler-turned-actor had replied him on Twitter.

Varun had also very excitedly informed his fans about his meet with Triple H and Jinder Mahal.

With the Very humble and down to earth @JinderMahal @WWEIndia. Excited about the show pic.twitter.com/v2WEAFVjZs — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 9, 2017

Talking about Varun’s upcoming movies, the actor will next be seen Sui Dhaaga which is slated to release on September 28, 2018. He also has Kalank in his kitty which will hit the screens in April next year.