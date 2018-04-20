Varun Dhawan’s October hit with plagiarism charges

The much awaited Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October hit the screens a week ago. After a slow start, the film is witnessing steady collections are the box office. Varun may have seen his first five-star review with film and but the actor took a huge risk when he signed on the dotted line for October. After having delivered potboilers, a content-driven film like this one could have gone either ways for the 200 crore-generating star but the numbers seem to prove that the risk has indeed paid off. But along with all the acclaim that the film is enjoying, it has also come under the cloud of plagiarism.

The Shoojit Sircar directed film has been accused of plagiarism by Marathi filmmaker Hemal Trivedi. Trivedi claims October is plagiarized from Sarika Mene directed Marathi film Aarthi-The Unknown Love Story. It’s based on Sarika's brother Sunny Pawar's life and journey as he stands by his girlfriend Aarti Makwana’s side till her last breath. October on the other hand revolves around Dan played by Varun Dhawan whose life is transformed when he starts taking care of his colleague Shiuli played by Banita Sandhu after she is hospitalised.

Reported by a leading tabloid, Trivedi and Mene seem outraged at the allegedly copied film. Hemal Trivedi wrote "The filmmakers of October never acquired any rights to the Marathi film and they never contacted Sarika."

"I want the audience to watch both films and be impartial in their opinion. When I watched October, I realised that the emotions and characters portrayed are similar. Only a few things don't match," Mene said.

Shoojit Sircar has not reacted to the allegations but issued a statement on behalf of his company, Rising Sun Pictures, which co-produced October. The statement reads, “We understand that there are some allegations of copyright infringement against our film ‘October’. We are creative people and have full faith in our work and our team, which has given extraordinary films like Piku, Pink etc. We have not heard of the film ‘Aarti’ nor do we have full details of the matter as yet. We are sensitive towards feelings of film makers. We will look into this and deal with it appropriately.”