Varun Dhawan's perfect back flip gets Tiger Shroff insecure!

Actor Varun Dhawan is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actors we have in the industry today. It goes without saying that 2018 has been a great year for him. Both his films October and Sui Dhaaga: Made In India earned him much praise and box office success. The actor, who is quite active on Instagram, keeps his fans glued to his account with his regular posts. On Sunday, the fitness freak put up a video that will make your jaw drop. The Judwaa star nails a back-flip with finesse. While we can't stop watching that move on repeat, it looks like his act got someone all insecure!

Tiger Shroff was among the first to comment on Varun's post and with Tiger himself being excellent at the back-flip, we smell a bit of jealousy in his reaction! But in jest of course. Varun’s perfect stunt seemed to have him at the threshold of Tiger's territory. However, one won’t deny that Varun still has miles to go before he leaps… like the Baaghi star. We're aware that Tiger's athletic skill is par excellence and is one of the reasons why he has grasped more attention than ever. The ripped actor’s tremendous back-flips and somersaults are unique!

Meanwhile, Varun is currently shooting for the last schedule of Kalank, which pairs him opposite Raazi star Alia Bhatt. Tiger, on the other hand, has Student of the Year 2 as his next.