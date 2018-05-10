Varun Dhawan's shares an adorable birthday post for girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan has not been very open about his relationship. The actor finally took to social media to express his affection for his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Natasha turned a year older on May 8 and Varun wished her publically by posting a selfie with the birthday girl.

The couple looked stunning when they appeared at the star-studded Sonam-Anand wedding on May 8 at The Leela in Mumbai. Talking about Natasha and mentioning that his relationship is no secret, the actor said in Neha Dhupia’s podcast talk show, "I have never hidden it from anyone that I have been in a relationship. I have just never spoken about it openly," he said. He further added, "She is not from the film line, so as much as I can, I protect her from the media frenzy."

While the speculation is rife about the two tying the knot soon, the October actor reportedly refused by saying that the marriage is not happening anytime soon. The actor said, “It would happen when the time is right.”

Post his film October, Varun is having a busy calendar with his upcoming shoots and promotions. The actor is currently busy with his movie Kalank opposite Alia Bhatt. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language period drama directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. He also stars in Sui Dhaaga produced by Yash Raj Films. Sui Dhaaga features Anushka Sharma as the female lead and is scheduled for release on September 28.