Varun Grover denies harassment allegations, issues statement

The #MeToo campaign has started off in India and heads are rolling everywhere. Women across the media, as well as the entertainment industry, have begun speaking out against men who have displayed predatory behaviour against them. The latest in the series of names is that of writer and comedian Varun Grover. Grover has been very vocal about his support for survivors of sexual harassment. However, a series of screenshots suddenly began doing the rounds on the internet, suggesting that he had allegedly harassed a fellow classmate. Grover has since issued a statement.

After the allegations against Grover came to light, Anurag Kashyap tweeted in support of him, read more here.

Here's my detailed statement about the completely fabricated, misleading, and defamatory allegations against me. Am absolutely willing to cooperate and clear my name. Let's not allow such agenda-driven tactics to derail this movement please. pic.twitter.com/VTFeIjygcl — वरुण (@varungrover) October 9, 2018

Through his five-page statement, Grover attempted to clear his name in the harassment scandal, saying that he is willing to ‘cooperate and clear’ his name. He even added that the whole incident is a ‘fabricated’ affair and is an “agenda-driven tactics to derail this movement.”

I completely, totally, categorically deny all the allegations being made. The screenshot in question is untrue, misleading, and defamatory to say the least. Issuing a detailed statement soon. — वरुण (@varungrover) October 9, 2018

The messages on the screenshot suggested that Grover snuck behind the victim and held her by her waist. “He made it sway while his erection dug into my back. I realised what was happening and immediately pushed him away. He held my hand and said he was Vishwakarma and I was Tilottama".

As the screenshot gained momentum on the internet, Grover had put out a tweet saying that he ‘completely, totally, categorically’ denies all the allegations levied against him, claiming them to be ‘untrue, misleading, and defamatory.’