VDW: Anand Ahuja turned Santa Claus for wifey Sonam and Veeres, reveals Swara

Veeres, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania have been grabbing all the headlines lately, and are leaving no stone unturned to promote their movie. Be it the press conferences or any other interviews, the girls surely have managed to have a lively time when they are together. Interacting with the media and sharing few fun-moments from their shoot days, Swara Bhasker recently revealed that there was also a time when the newlywed Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja, surprised them all on the set, in the last days of the shoot. And surely, it was the cutest moment.

Speaking about the last days of their shoot which was spent with mostly eating and partying, Swara said, “Anand was like our Santa Claus. Got some 30000 cakes and chocolates on the last day of our shoot (laughs)”. “Oh, yes! That was in Delhi”, blushed Sonam.

Now, this is truly husband goals.

Sonam, who seemed to be in the mood for some fun, also spoke about how working with four actresses in the film was less stressful and less of a baggage. “It’s just being easy for me and Veere was more fun. The responsibility was not completely on my shoulders unlike the other films that I have done,” she said.

Sonam and Anand got married amidst heavy fanfare, on May 8. The two had been dating each other for quite some time, before taking the matrimonial plunge.