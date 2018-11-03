Veeramahadevi: Pro-Kannada fringe group threatens to disrupt Sunny Leone's show in Bengaluru

Ahead of the release of her Telugu stint, Veeramahadevi, Sunny Leone is scheduled to perform in Bengaluru on Saturday. However, it might not go easy for her since a pro-Kannada fringe group has taken great offence to it. The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene also claims to have bought 200 tickets of the show so that they can create enough disruption.

Harish Mysore, on behalf of the event management company, points that the threats are empty. "The police commissioner has deployed over 300 personnel and we have hired a security agency with about 100 bouncers to make sure there is no untoward incident. Tickets have not been sold to them, they are only using these rumours to threaten us,” he told News18.

The organisation says that a former adult star getting into the shoes of a legendary warrior princess will not be tolerated.

“If Sunny Leone plays this role, it will be an insult to our culture. Veeramahadevi is our goddess, we will not allow this," one of the KRV Yuva Sena had earlier told the media.

“Sunny Leone is said to be visiting Bengaluru on November 3. We will not let her promote this movie in any of the states," he emphasised.

The fringe group earlier took to the streets and burnt down Sunny's effigy in December 2017 when she was set to perform in the state.