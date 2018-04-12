Veere Di Wedding: Farah Khan choreographs a song for the Sonam Kapoor starrer

Rumours are floating around thick and fast about Sonam Kapoor’s wedding with her alleged beau Anand Ahuja. Although family and friends have kept the whole thing under wraps, the rumour mills are finding it hard to stop themselves from speculating the date to the venue to the guest list. Recently, an online portal even claimed that Farah Khan is choreographing the main performance for Sonam’s sangeet ceremony. However, that report is far from the truth.

The Kapoor girl has been busy completing Veere Di Wedding all this while. The actress used social media to post a picture from the sets of the film and share a heartfelt message for the ace choreographer. Farah, who is doing a special song video for the film, was quick to respond with a cute reply.

Reportedly, the song also features Badshah and is tentatively titled Tareefan. It will be a role reversal song where Sonam will take a dig on the roles which are stereotypically assigned by the society.

Veere Di Wedding, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, is directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Sumeet Vyas of 'Permanent Roommates' fame also essays a pivotal role in the film. This is going to be Kareena's first film after her pregnancy.

“The theatrical promo for VDW will be launched on April 19. Unlike most others, this won’t be just a digital launch, but the actors will be unveiling the trailer with a press conference,” a source was quoted in a recent DNA report.

Produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on June 1, 2018.