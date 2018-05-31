Veere Di Wedding gets banned in Pakistan over ‘vulgar dialogues and obscene scenes’

Fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja are eagerly waiting for their upcoming film Veere Di Wedding in India, but has been banned in our neighboring country Pakistan. The film which is all slated to release on June 1 all over has been banned owing to vulgar dialogues and obscene scenes in the film.

According to a report in The Express Tribune, The Distribution Club also issued withdrawals of their application for the certification after witnessing the criticism from members of the board.

Danyal Gilani, Chairman of the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC), told news agency IANS via social media, “Members of the CBFC unanimously decided to not allow the film for public exhibition in the cinemas as its content flouts the Censorship of Film Code 1980.”

The film’s screening was arranged for the CBFC in Pakistan on Tuesday night. According to trade sources, it was deemed unfit for exhibition due to “vulgar dialogues and obscene scenes.”

Going back in time many Bollywood films like PadMan, Pari and the latest release Raazi which stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead too were banned in Pakistan.

Talking about Veere Di Wedding, the film is special as it will be Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first film post pregnancy. On the other hand, this will be Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s first film post tying the knot to her businessman husband Anand Ahuja.

Well we hope the matter gets solved as early as possible and people of Pakistan also gets to enjoy the film on female friendship.​