'Veere Di Wedding is NOT about feminism,' say Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker

Veere Di Wedding chicks are currently promoting their #imnotaCHICKflick film in full swing. The movie, however, is receiving as much hate as love. While some are lauding the bold portrayal of urban women, some are calling it a misguided feminism trial. Recently, the leads Sonam, Kareena, Swara and Shikha spoke up on the same and cleared the fact that the film is about the friendship of four urban women and has nothing to do with feminism or any other labels. Getting the entire controversy of the movie into light, Sonam spoke at length about what actually the term ‘feminism’ should be. She took her initiative to highlight the challenges that today’s actresses have to go through.

“When can there be a point that we are not defending ourselves? When can there be an acceptance? And that is what being equal or being a feminist means. Accepting another person for who they and giving them the choice of whatever they want to do, that is the whole idea and that’s basically not judging anybody. It’s like going and saying ‘why are you wearing a burkha’. Does that make you less of a feminist because you’re wearing a burkha, making your own religious choice? It’s like asking ‘why are you praying the Hindu Gods’. The whole argument doesn’t make sense,” says the actress.

“Labels shouldn’t exist. When you say we are equal, you don’t get to say that you’re feminist”, she added.

Adding on to Sonam’s point, Swara Bhasker voiced her opinion too and said, “This is the first time in 105 years a movie is about four women who are not falling in love with the same guy. I think that’s called liberating. The first time when it’s about women’s lives and they are not getting raped. I come from that cinema but isn’t that liberating when it’s a film when nothing horrible happens to women? I think that’s liberating. It’s about four women who think the way we think”.

On the other hand Kareena, too, took up the matter of the film being called a chick-flick in a rather funny way and said, “The movie can be for any gender. Dil Chahta Hai wasn’t about bromance or a male flick (laughs).”

Well, let’s wait and see what the movie is all about, when it hits the theatres.