Veere Di Wedding kick starts on a steady note; while Bhavesh Joshi Superhero fails to take off

This week, we saw the much talked about film Veere di Wedding hitting the silver screens. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, the film is said to be a coming of age flick about four women. Simultaneously, we also saw the release of Sonam’s brother Harshvardhan Kapoor’s film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero that promised to be on an exciting thriller. But out of the two which one manage to create an impact on box office? Scroll on…

According to Box Office, India Veere Di Wedding has opened on a good note. While on the other hand, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero has literally failed to take off at the ticket window, hovering in the single digit arena. Talking about figures, VDW has minted Rs 10.75 crore nett and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero could barely mint Rs 25-30 lakhs.

With positive reviews pouring in from all corners, Veere Di Wedding helmed by Shashanka Ghosh is expected to see a good growth over the weekend. The star power has worked well for the film and the female audience sure seems to be attracted to Veere Di Wedding, courtesy its content. As for Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, the film may have a tough time at the box office in the coming days.

