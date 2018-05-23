Veere Di Wedding music launch: Ekta Kapoor's reply on petrol price hike stole the limelight

Veere Di Wedding team had their grand music launch on Tuesday and the Veeres, including producers Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor burned with the stage with their moves. The girls opened up on quite a few funny moments from the film and seemed to have a fun time. But Ekta’s reply to the question, “Do you think that the petrol price hike will have an impact on your film” was the highlight of the event.

“Even if petrol prices are at its highest, men will take women for drives and in today's time, women will take men for drives. This isn't the movie that you're going to stop watching as at this time you need to spend less on driving and more in the theatre”, said the producer giving a hearty laugh to the whole crowd .

While the girls impressed the crowd with their answers, another highlight from the party was Kareena Kapoor’s statement on the concept of feminism. “Well, I believe in equality, I would say that I’m a feminist, I would say that I’m a woman. And above all I’m a human being. But also I’m as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan’s wife as I am to be Kareena Kapoor”. Another funniest moment and an interesting statement made by the Kapoor beauty was when she revealed that Saif’s reaction to her going all hot in Tareefan ‘can’t be said in public’.

The music launch took place in Mumbai and had the entire cast and crew decked up to their best. Talking about the film, Rhea Kapoor had said in a statement, “Our film ‘Veere Di Wedding is a revolt against labels stereotyping women.”