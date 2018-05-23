Veere Di Wedding music launch: Why such humongous fashion fails, Veeres?

The trailer and songs of Veere Di Wedding are creating a huge stir. From reversing objectification in ‘Tareefan’ and striking a red-hot debate to urban female friendships that seem stark real, the expectations from this ‘Not a Chick Flick’ are breaking the roof. And why not? After all, it has pulled a casting coup with four actresses who have been wowing us in starkly different genres; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. In vogue or on screen, they are killing it with their panache. Who can forget the stunner they pulled at the trailer launch, arm in arm?

But something went wrong last night, at the music launch of ‘Veere Di Wedding’. From Sonam’s velvet stint to yet another midriff bare by Kareena, the style connoisseurs were in for a yawn fest.

Let’s start off with the on-screen bride, Kalindi Puri aka Kareena Kapoor Khan. She is hot and she is HOT, there is no in between. But we are kind of bored with her constant midriff baring stints. Right from the trailer launch to last night, and even in the movie itself, Kareena has been showing off her midriff as if to advertise her gym and instructor. Babe, you are a scorching hot mom, we get it. But this is getting a little out of hand. Please experiment.

Now moving on to the real-life bride and the sensible Veere, Avni aka Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. She is a master fashion class in herself. Never the one to hold back her edgy style, Sonam has been wowing us since forever. However, on Tuesday, she turned up wearing a VELVET number. We'd like to call it VEL-WET. It’s 31 degrees out in Mumbai which feels a few notches higher coupled up with the humidity. We wonder what temperature Sonam was functioning at? 21, maybe, but certainly not at par with that of Mumbai’s.

Left: Sonam in Mumbai temperature; Right: Sonam in VEERE temperature

Here comes the dark horse and one of the sturdiest actresses with a motor-mouth that’s hard to digest for many. Yes, we are talking about the spiciest Veere, Sakshi aka Swara Bhasker. She stunned us with her vibrancy at Sonam’s wedding, which reflected in her choice of attire as well. But coming to the promotions, she has given us an overdose of whites. Even though she wowed us with some, her last night’s stint looked like she had walked straight out of the Nirma ads of our childhood. Hema, Rekha, Jaya and Swara?

Similar much?

And we come to cute, cuddly, and cheerful, last of the Veeres, Meera aka Shikha Talsania. Well, what do we say here? Plus size is really making a statement and we really expected Shikha to break the bank here. Instead, she turned up in a safe black number which looked like a shiny plastic bag wrapped around her. She saved the day with the dewy makeup that suited her to the tee and her effervescence, but otherwise, her stylist seems to be doing a shoddy job.

Dear stylist, she is so pretty. Please don't make her look like a sack of plastic.

While we await the movie with an elevated exuberance, let’s hope these four Veeres show the same enthusiasm while promoting the movie, with their best fashion foot forward. You can rock it, girls, we know it!