Veere Di Wedding pushes release date to June 1

The venue is set, the invites are out, the girls are ready and now even panditji has set the date for the auspicious occasion. Block your calendars because Veere Di Wedding is happening on June 1. Balaji Motion Pictures' made the announcement of the new release date on their Twitter handle. The film was earlier slated to hit the screens on May 18.

The first poster of the film was released in October and featured all the actresses clad in male wedding attire. Co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi, the film chronicles the story of four friends attending a wedding together. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film stars a Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the lead. It also features Permanent Roommates actor Sumeet Vyas who will be playing Bebo’s love interest in the film.

The production of Veere Di Wedding was reportedly delayed due to Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy. “When producers drop actresses for any reason, Rhea waited for me to come back. That speaks highly of her and the kind of girl bonding film we’re making,” Kareena said last year. The actress last appeared in Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab (2016).

The girl-gang finished the lengthy first leg of the shoot in New Delhi followed by a schedule in Phuket. Veere Di Wedding will be the first ever all girl ensemble cast in Indian cinema. The film will also see Kareena and Sonam working together for the first time and this will be Kareena’s first film after giving birth to Taimur. ‘Toh shaadi mein zaroor aana.’