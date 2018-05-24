Veere Di Wedding: Saif Ali Khan and Anand Ahuja echo our feelings after watching Tareefan

Hor Das Kinniya Tareefan Chahidi Ae Tenu? That's what the lovely ladies of Veere Di Wedding left us asking, as they grooved to the tunes of Tareefan. We could not take our eyes off a smoking hot Sonam Kapoor and a startlingly gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan. And looks like we aren't the only ones drooling over them! These two ladies have wooed their men as well.

At the music launch of Veere Di Wedding, the team of veeres gave away many interesting tidbits. The press asked newly-wed Sonam how her hubby Anand Ahuja reacted to the song. Anand just exclaimed 'baby, you look hot'!, revealed Sonam.

Saif Ali Khan's reaction must have been one notch higher. "Actually, I don’t think that I can say that in public," said Kareena, when we asked her about Saif's reaction to Tareefan.

This film is special in more than one ways. Post pregnancy, Kareena has gone back to her best shape and is ready to sizzle in her first film as a mommy. This is also Sonam's first release post marriage. Post Wake Up Sid, Shikha Talsania did do a couple of films, but this one is certainly a big break for her. Last but not the least, expect Swara Bhasker to don an avatar we have never seen before!

The veeres will have their date with the theatres on June 1.