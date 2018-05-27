Veere Di Wedding: Sonam Kapoor says when men use cuss words in films, women don’t react in any way

Newly wed Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been promoting her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding in full swing. But the use of cuss words has already trapped the film into controversies, with just a week left for it to release. But Sonam decides not to keep calm and voice her opinion when was asked to address the matter. While Mrs Ahuja is anyway known for her outspoken views, this is what she had to say. “I never thought it would be an issue. When men use cuss words in films, women don’t react in any way. I think when girls get together they talk in a colloquial manner,” the actress said. “I didn’t even think that I’m using a cuss word. I saw the script and the dialogues which were good and realized that it’s going to be fun doing this,” she added.

“I think when people are around friends, they use a certain colloquial language, which we have brought out in a film. There shouldn’t be a hoo haa about it,” the actress had said in an earlier interview.

The Veere team recently had the grand music launch in Juhu, Mumbai, where the producer Rhea Kapoor cleared that the film has not been certified yet and they are not facing any problem with the CBFC. “So far we’ve had no problem with CBFC. I don’t want to talk more about it because we still haven’t gotten the certificate in our hands. Once we get it, we will issue a proper press release,” she said.

The Shashanka Ghosh directed film is expected to hit the theatres on June 1. Sonam’s brother Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will also hit the screens on June 1.