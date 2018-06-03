Veere Di Wedding: Swara Bhaskar slams trolls dissing her masturbation scene

When the trailer of Veere Di Wedding was released, it faced criticism for its use of cuss words. Following its launch, the film became a hit at the theatres as the Rhea Kapoor directorial has people swooning over the Veeres chillin’ on screen. But just like the trailer, the film faces hate and Swara Bhasker, in particular, is being targeted for a masturbation scene.

Hey @ReallySwara just watched #VeereDiWedding with my grandmother. I saw many sanskari grandmothers telling their sanskari grandchildren to tweet "I'm hindustan and i am ashamed of #VeereDiWedding".



My chilled out grandmother told me to tweet about this. — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) June 2, 2018

A user watched the film with their grandmother and didn’t quite enjoy it. The tweet was shared by many. Some even asked why so-called sanskari people took their grandmothers to a film while the promos clearly showcased adult scenes.

Incidentally, the tweet which sparked the outrage had a typo, causing trolls to pick on it time and again. Meanwhile, the trolls managed to get the attention of Swara, who posted a cheeky tweet to silence her haters.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets !!!! 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️😆😆😆😆 https://t.co/KIUqMoOLRG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @Joydas you bring so much joy to my Twitter timeline.. I wish paid trolls would at the very least re-arrange the sentences and run a spell check before their paid tweet attacks #PaidTrollsKiPolKhulGayi #SakshiSlays https://t.co/pxHyjKthXH — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018

Many trolls tweeted "I'm Hindustan and I'm ashamed of #VeereDiWedding", a comment that is a modification to a one-liner that went viral following the Kathua rape case saying: "I am Hindustan, I am ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild."

Since its release on June 1, Veere Di Wedding has raked in Rs 10.7 crore on Friday, and Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday, taking its total to Rs 22.95 crore.