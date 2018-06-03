home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Veere Di Wedding: Swara Bhaskar slams trolls dissing her masturbation scene

First published: June 03, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Updated: June 03, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

When the trailer of Veere Di Wedding was released, it faced criticism for its use of cuss words. Following its launch, the film became a hit at the theatres as the Rhea Kapoor directorial has people swooning over the Veeres chillin’ on screen. But just like the trailer, the film faces hate and Swara Bhasker, in particular, is being targeted for a masturbation scene.

A user watched the film with their grandmother and didn’t quite enjoy it. The tweet was shared by many. Some even asked why so-called sanskari people took their grandmothers to a film while the promos clearly showcased adult scenes.

Incidentally, the tweet which sparked the outrage had a typo, causing trolls to pick on it time and again. Meanwhile, the trolls managed to get the attention of Swara, who posted a cheeky tweet to silence her haters.

Many trolls tweeted "I'm Hindustan and I'm ashamed of #VeereDiWedding", a comment that is a modification to a one-liner that went viral following the Kathua rape case saying: "I am Hindustan, I am ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild."

Since its release on June 1, Veere Di Wedding has raked in Rs 10.7 crore on Friday, and Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday, taking its total to Rs 22.95 crore.

