Veere Di Wedding: Tareefan swaps gender roles but fails to impress

Veere Di Wedding is all set to take you on a journey of four girlfriends and their love lives. The makers of the film released a song from the film today and it’s aimed to make you groove. Choreographer Farah Khan is said to have enjoyed herself while working with Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor for the new song for the upcoming film Veere Di Wedding. Tareefan prides itself on swapping gender roles. Farah said that the plan was to make boys the decorative pieces and the girls heroes. Unfortunately, that is the only aspect of the video worth mentioning.

The video features Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and rapper Badshah. As expected, the clip shows the pretty women surrounded by men bathing, sleeping on a bed or worse, dancing lazily. While Kareena and Sonam take the center stage in Tareefan, Swara and Shikha are brought in only midway through the song. The leading ladies are decked up in fancy attire and ogle at the men. In a bid to show independence from males, the video even shows Sonam paying her own bills at a bar. There’s also a scene where Kareena tries to kick someone. In short, the ladies in the video do a complete role reversal – doing things typically done by men. The song is a soft number with Badshah crooning away. The ladies can be seen doing what can be called a poor attempt at lip-syncing.

When the trailer launched last week, there were many who agreed that it was unnecessarily provocative and the excessive use of swear words was used only to dramatise the story. However, many others were happy to find a female-centric film that has a lot to do with friendship than moral values. While the hype around the film heats up, fans can’t wait to join this wedding party when Veere Di Wedding hits the theatres on June 1.