Veere Di Wedding vs Bhavesh Joshi: Here’s why we feel Sonam will beat Harshvardhan at box office

While we have already witnessed many box office clashes this year, we will be seeing yet many more in the coming days. But, one of the most interesting clashes is all to happen on June 1, 2018, this time, between siblings who will be taking on each other with their respective offerings. Well, we are talking about Harshvardhan Kapoor-starrer Bhavesh Joshi and Sonam Kapoor-starrer Veere Di Wedding. Both the movies are all set to release on the same day.

Well, looking at the whole scenario we feel that Sonam will beat Harshvardhan at the box office. Here’s why we feel so.

Bhavesh Joshi was earlier slated to hit the screens on May 25, but was later postponed to June 1. The trailer and the songs of the film have not created any pre-release buzz. The promotions have been reasonably good, but the problem here is that there’s nothing great that has grabbed the attention of the audiences. When it comes to Bollywood movies, music plays a very important part, but Bhavesh Joshi unfortunately doesn’t have a single song that could get a place in your playlist. The movie might work if the content is strong due to positive word of mouth, but it will be difficult for it to take a good start at the box office.

On the other hand, Veere Di Wedding will clearly take the lead and there’s not just one but many reasons for it. Firstly, the trailer has created a lot of buzz thanks to the bold content that the film will be offering. It marks the comeback of Kareena Kapoor Khan after Taimur’s birth, and we are sure her fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen. And not to forget, just after the trailer of the film was launched, Sonam tied the knot. So, thanks to Sonam Ki Wedding, Veere Di Wedding also got a good buzz around it.

And then of course CBFC controversy, catchy songs, and a huge promotional strategy have helped the film to generate a good curiosity among the moviegoers to watch the film.

So, for now, it is clear that Sonam and Kareena-starrer will be taking the lead and will be beating the Harshvardhan-starrer at the box office.