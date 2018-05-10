Veere Di Wedding's new Punjabi number Bhangra Ta Sajda will get your feet tapping

Sonam Kapoor is married in real. But it’s now time for her Veere Di Wedding in reel. After all the dancing and fun videos from Sonam’s wedding, fans can now enjoy the new Punjabi track released by the makers of Veere Di Wedding. ‘Bhangra Ta Sajda’ will surely get you grooving. The makers had released the first song ‘Tareefan’ from the film a few days ago.

The film’s leads Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar are seen tweaking on the Punjabi number. The colourful wedding song has the entire family joining in the leads. Dressed in glittery ethnic outfits, the female leads are shown reminiscing about their school days. Unlike Tareefan which shows the leads in a sultrier avatar, Bhangra Ta Sajda is more of a family song. Male lead Sumeet Vyas who plays Kareena’s husband in the film also shakes a leg alongside the girl squad for Kareena’s character’s sangeet ceremony. Sung and composed by Shashwat Sachdev, the song is also voiced by Neha Kakkar, Romy and Surya Raghunathan.

Veere Di Wedding revolves around the lives of four childhood friends Kalindi (Kareena Kapoor), Avni (Sonam kapoor), Meera (ShikhaTalsania) & Sakshi (Swara Bhaskar). Ten years later when these four best friends reunite, they don't realise how much life has changed from what they expected. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Ekta Kapoor, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ is expected to hit the theatres on June 1.