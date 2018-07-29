‘Veere’ Kareena Kapoor Khan ditches the marital shoes to become a ‘Happy’ runaway bride?

Post the maternity bliss Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a bride in her latest Veere Di Wedding. And boy, we were surely floored by this ‘Not A Chic Flick’. However, post the bridal stint, Kareena is to ditch the coy avatar and turn a runaway bride. Fret not, she is not going to pull it off on Saif Ali Khan, but on screen. Reportedly, the begum has been offered the third instalment of Happy Bhag Jayegi!

Reports say that Kareena has been offered the third part of Happy Bhag Jayegi, and that she has already given a nod to the screenplay. The Muddassar Aziz directed movie is already out with the trailer of its second part Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, which will see Sonakshi Sinha coming on board as the other Happy, along with the original Happy, Diana Penty. It will be exciting to see what flavour does Kareena bring as the new Happy.

Not just this, reportedly, Kareena will also have a cameo in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, to pave way for her story in the next part! Now this has truly got our senses ringing.

Happy Phirr Bhagegi, this time, with a nawabi touch ala Bebo.