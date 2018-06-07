Veeres Rejoice! Veere Di Wedding crosses half a century at the box office

Veere Di Wedding starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania is stirring quite a storm. The movie which has been the target of many controversies is defying and destroying all the norms and charging towards success. And now, Veere Di Wedding has hopped through another hurdle as it has crossed Rs 50 crore! The stars and makers are ecstatic and so are we.

The makers took to social media to express their sense of euphoria. The movie now stands at Rs. 52.90 crore.

A great achievement, indeed. Majorly because the movie stars four female leads, with considerably lesser-known names as far as the male leads are concerned. It’s a revolutionary moment to see a movie for or by women, to reach success.

Swara Bhasker, one of the stars in the movie, was the one to receive considerable flak. She was trolled for her masturbation scene in the movie and also for her frank views on the movie being banned in Pakistan. The actress, however, remained unperturbed.

While we talk about the success of Sonam and Rhea’s venture Veere Di Wedding, we have to talk about their brother Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi. The social superhero movie has tanked badly at the box office, majorly because it could not sustain in front of Veere. The movie has turned out to be a disaster with its lifetime run closing at Rs. 1.50 crore.