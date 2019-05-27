Veeru Devgan Funeral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan consoles a sobbing Kajol

Rushabh Dhruv May 27 2019, 7.06 pm May 27 2019, 7.06 pm

Bollywood's veteran action director Veeru Devgan, father of actor Ajay Devgn, passed away on Monday at the age of 85. According to a close source, Veeru Devgan breathed his last at Surya hospital in Mumbai due to a prolonged illness. Apart from been known as a well-known action director, the star had directed the 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam, starring Ajay and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The funeral of the same is held at the Vile Parle West Crematorium on Monday evening and Bollywood gathered in abundance. Right from Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny and Bobby Deol to Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, many prominent faces from the fraternity were seen arriving at the Devgn's residence to meet the grieving family.

Amid the sad news what caught our attention was how the Bachchan bahu, Aishwarya was seen consoling a sobbing Kajol. In our exclusive video, we see Aish giving a shoulder to Kajol and making every effort to console her. Even Abhishek Bachchan can be also seen in the video standing right behind wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. May the Devgn family get more strength to deal with the saddening news.

Have a look at the video below:

Madhuri Dixit, who is currently on the sets of her reality show, expressed her grief on Veeru Devgan's demise. She said, “Many condolences to Ajay's family and Kajol. He was a nice man. Main unke saath bahut kaam kar chuki hoon, bahut bahut ache insaan the. He was a very good fight master aur unke saath kaam karke bahut maza aata tha. Jab pata chalta tha ki Veeru Ji action karne wale hai toh yeh pata rehta tha ki sab theek hoga. Tasalli milti thi ki safety ka khayal rakha jayega aur especially heroines ka khayal rakhte the ki unke zyada kuch karna na pade. Bahut ache insaan the.”