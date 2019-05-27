Veeru Devgan Funeral: From Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; celebs who came in to pay their last respects

Rushabh Dhruv May 27 2019, 11.15 pm May 27 2019, 11.15 pm

Bollywood's veteran action director Veeru Devgan, father of actor Ajay Devgn, died on Monday at the age of 85. Veeru Devgan breathed his last at Surya hospital in Mumbai due to a prolonged illness. Apart from being known as an action director, he had directed the 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam, starring Ajay and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. His funeral was held at the Vile Parle West Crematorium on Monday evening and saw many Bollywood faces paying tribute to him.

Many Bollywood celebrities made their presence felt at Veeru Devgan's funeral. Here’s a complete timeline on the happenings from the same:

3.00 pm: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were among the first ones to arrive at Ajay Devgn's residence to meet the grieving family.

3.30 pm: Ajay’s family friend Sanjay Dutt was clicked while making his way to pay last respects to the late action choreographer, Veeru Devgan.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is a close buddy of the family, arrives at Ajay Devgn's residence to offer condolences to the bereaved.

5.05 pm: Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt gets papped while making his entry at the Devgn's residence.

5.35 pm: Celebrity couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arrive at Ajay Devgn's residence to offer condolences to the bereaved.

5. 50 pm: Aishwarya Rai clicked while consoling a sobbing Kajol.

5.57 pm: The mortal remains of Veeru Devgan leaves for the cremation ceremony.

6.25 pm: The mortal remains reach the Crematorium.

6.28 pm: Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor arrive at the Crematorium. Many more Bollywood celebrities pour in to play their last respects to Veeru Devgan.

7.05 pm: Actor Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur arrive at the Crematorium.

7.15 pm: Amitabh Bachchan arrives for the funeral. Amitabh and Ajay Devgn have worked together before. The two actors even starred in a film titled Hindustan Ki Kasam in 1999. The film was directed by Veeru Devgan. Ajay and Amitabh also worked on Ram Gopal Verma Ki Aag.

: The rituals come to an end and Ajay Devgn returns to his abode from Pawan Hans. Lastly, our condolences to the bereaved family. RIP, Veeru Devgn.