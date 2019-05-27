Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn carries his father's body to the cremation ground

It's the end of an era for the Indian film industry as one of its most loved veteran passed away. Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan, breathed his last in Mumbai on Monday. While Ajay Devgn is a superstar, little is known about his father who was one of the most influential technicians in the film industry for decades. We chanced upon this 1999 interview of the action director to rediff.com where he talks about his rather adventurous beginnings in Bollywood. It's from the time when he had first worn the director's hat for the film Hindustan Ki Kasam. The interview sheds light on his struggle in the industry as well as his first ever experience with the cops when he came to the city of dreams.

Read more here: Veeru Devgan No More: From Going To Prison At 14 To Being The Greatest Stuntman; Here's His Story