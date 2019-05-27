Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn carries his father's body to the cremation ground

6.15 PM IST
It's the end of an era for the Indian film industry as one of its most loved veteran passed away. Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan, breathed his last in Mumbai on Monday. While Ajay Devgn is a superstar, little is known about his father who was one of the most influential technicians in the film industry for decades. We chanced upon this 1999 interview of the action director to rediff.com where he talks about his rather adventurous beginnings in Bollywood. It's from the time when he had first worn the director's hat for the film Hindustan Ki Kasam. The interview sheds light on his struggle in the industry as well as his first ever experience with the cops when he came to the city of dreams.
6.00 PM IST
I'm very sad to hear about Veeruji passing away.I had the pleasure & privilege of working with Veeruji.He was an amazing person to work with, extremely professional & one of the best in his field.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 27, 2019
My heartfelt condolences to Ajay & everyone in the family.
Love and respect.
Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan, on Monday, took his last breath after a prolonged illness. He was known to have been bed-ridden over the last couple of years. Veeru Devgn was a popular stunt and action choreographer and a film director in Bollywood. He was survived by sons Ajay Devgn, Anil Devgn and two other children. Ajay Devgn's publicists confirmed the news saying, "With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform that Mr Veeru Devgan, veteran action director and father of Ajay Devgn passed away this morning. Funeral will be held at Vile Parle West Crematorium at 6:00 pm on 27th May 2019." After the news broke, a couple of celebrities have already started arriving at Ajay Devgn’s residence. Further, the cremation will take place at Pavan Hans on Monday.