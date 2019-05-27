Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites and returns home

8.51 PM IST
The rituals are over and Ajay Devgn is now returning from Pawan Hans. The passing of Veeru Devgan is a loss to the film industry and we offer our condolences to the bereaved family.
Riteish Deshmukh departs after paying his respects. Riteish and Ajay have worked together in Masti.
This is a huge loss to our industry. My deepest and most sincere condolences to @ajaydevgn and family.— Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) May 27, 2019
Deeply saddened by the passing of Veeru ji! He was a gem of a person and extremely gifted. So grateful that I had a chance to work with him on multiple films. My heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn and the entire Devgan family.— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 27, 2019
Extremely sad to hear about the demise of #VeeruDevgan, one of the finest action directors of our industry. My heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn and family 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 27, 2019
Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan, on Monday, took his last breath after a prolonged illness. He was known to have been bed-ridden over the last couple of years. Veeru Devgn was a popular stunt and action choreographer and a film director in Bollywood. He was survived by sons Ajay Devgn, Anil Devgn and two other children. Ajay Devgn's publicists confirmed the news saying, "With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform that Mr Veeru Devgan, veteran action director and father of Ajay Devgn passed away this morning. Funeral will be held at Vile Parle West Crematorium at 6:00 pm on 27th May 2019." After the news broke, a couple of celebrities have already started arriving at Ajay Devgn’s residence. Further, the cremation will take place at Pavan Hans on Monday.