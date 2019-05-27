Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites and returns home

Live Update

Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan, on Monday, took his last breath after a prolonged illness. He was known to have been bed-ridden over the last couple of years. Veeru Devgn was a popular stunt and action choreographer and a film director in Bollywood. He was survived by sons Ajay Devgn, Anil Devgn and two other children. Ajay Devgn's publicists confirmed the news saying, "With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform that Mr Veeru Devgan, veteran action director and father of Ajay Devgn passed away this morning. Funeral will be held at Vile Parle West Crematorium at 6:00 pm on 27th May 2019." After the news broke, a couple of celebrities have already started arriving at Ajay Devgn’s residence. Further, the cremation will take place at Pavan Hans on Monday.