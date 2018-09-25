Veteran actor Dalip Tahil arrested for drunk driving

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil known for his performances in movies like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Kishen Kanhaiya, Baazigar, Ishq, etc, was arrested on Sunday for driving under the influence of alcohol. According to a report in The Hindu, Tahil’s car bumped into an auto-rickshaw, and the passengers travelling in it were injured. A case has been filed against the actor for rash driving and negligence.

Reportedly, the passengers travelling in rickshaw, Jenita Gandhi and Gaurav Chugh, have alleged that the actor tried to run away after the accident took place, but couldn’t go ahead as the roads were jammed due to Ganpati Visarjan.

A police official from Khar said, “The impact of the collision caused Ms. Gandhi sustain a severe jolt to her back and neck. Ms. Gandhi and Mr. Chugh got off the autorickshaw and saw the car trying to flee towards Santacruz. The car could not get far as the street was crowded due to Ganeshotsav immersion processions.”

One of the passengers Jenita Gandhi said in her statement, “We noted down the number of the car. Meanwhile, Mr. Tahil started arguing and pushed us. Mr. Chugh called the police and a team from Khar police station reached the spot, and took all of us to the station.”

A senior police officer from Khar police station named Sanjay More confirmed that the actor was arrested and later granted bail. More said, “Mr. Tahil refused to let us take a blood sample so that it could be tested for alcohol traces. However, he was visibly inebriated.”